Walter James Moss passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at 10:43 a.m., October 20, 2020, at the Legacy at Waterford Place Health Campus. His wife and his son were at his side.

Walter was born on July 19, 1934, in Kokomo, the son of the late Paul Russell and Jenette (Doerr) Moss. He married Maryann Golbreath on June 13, 1956, in Logansport. Maryann preceded him in death on May 15, 2009. Walter married Angela Burns Miles on August 28, 2010, in Kokomo, and she survives.

Walt attended Hoosier Boys State between his junior and senior years. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1951. He went to barber school in July 1951 and graduated in January 1952. He worked at Frances Barbershop for one year and at Carter & Bousum Barbershop for 12 years. He opened his own barbershop on December 28, 1965. He retired after 54 years as a barber. He proudly served in the Indiana National Guard, 38th Division, for eight years, attaining the rank of E-7.

He always enjoyed seeing former customers when he was out. He enjoyed the morning coffee group at McDonalds on West Sycamore St. He loved all genres of music, especially jazz, and he enjoyed working crossword puzzles, fishing trips to Canada with friends and driving his sports car. He was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a life member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus and the Y’s Men. He was one of the founding members of the St. Joan of Arc Credit Union which is now the Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union.

In addition to his wife, Angela Moss, survivors include his son, Paul Patrick Moss, Kokomo; grandson, Ryan Moss, Kokomo; granddaughters, Keri (David) Hedrick, Surprise, Arizona, and Lindsay (John) Petri, Peoria, Arizona; and great-grandchildren, Haily Hedrick, Maycie Hedrick, Brooklyn Petri, Noah Petri and Madelynn Petri.

He is also survived by four stepchildren, Alan Miles, Gregory Miles, Suzanne Nowak and Matthew Miles; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and brother, Dwayne (Susie) Moss, Kokomo.

He was preceded in death by three children, Christopher Moss, Julie Moss and Andrew Moss; and one sister, Monzetta Irestone.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides at the Legacy for their loving care of Walt and the nurses, several workers and chaplain at Southern Care Hospice for their care and concern for Walt.

“When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo, with Father Sam Futral the celebrant. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Contributions may be made in Walt’s memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission or the Walter J. Moss Teacher Endowment Fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.