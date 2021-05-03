Vivian Marlene (Likens) Shadle, 75 of Kokomo died on Monday, April 26, 2021 at home surrounded by family. She had previously lived in Tipton from 1946-1973. Vivian was born in Tipton on April 6, 1946 and lived there until 1973. Her parents were Charles Wilbur Howey and Viola Phyllis (Pore) Likens.
Vivian had worked at Bona Vista doing assembly work will going through rehabilitation and then later at Sam’s Club as a product sampler, retiring in 2003.
She enjoyed reading, collecting clowns (she has over 400!) and playing computer games. Vivian liked watching old TV shows and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include two children, Tina Land and husband Kerry of Kokomo and Zena Webster of Crawfordsville; one sister, Kay Vizzo of Xenia, Ohio. She also has five grandchildren, Wendi Stutzman, Stephanie Rosa, Justin Branum, Ashley Howey and Desiree Martin and eight great-grandchildren, Kiley, Silas, Oliver, Tatum, Collin, Kayliana, Journey and Lily.
Vivian’s funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Will Bolton presiding and burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday.