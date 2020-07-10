Vivian Josephine Luckey

Vivian J. (Hulet) Luckey, was born July 12, 1930 to Walter I. Hulet and Mary J. (Lidy) Hulet. She was married to the late Hayden L. Luckey on October 4, 1948. Vivian was employed by Delco Electronics division of General Motors for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Lukes United Methodist Church.
Vivian was survived by her children Sharon Osborn, Mary Troy and husband John, Ralph Porter and wife Sharon. Her grandchildren: Raymond Porter, Dawn Owens , Matthew Ridgeway, Misty Griggs and husband D Joe, Ryan Benson and wife Lori, Amanda Indrutz and husband John, Dusty Kuhn and husband Jason . Her great grandchildren: Nila Porter, Draya Porter, Gyan Partlow, Matthew Porter, Ty Pogue, Jessica Ridgeway, Kaly Griggs, Delaney Griggs, Emma Benson, Noah Benson, Sara Benson, Anna Benson, John Hayden Indrutz, Zoe Indrutz , Jude Indrutz, Isabella Indrutz, Sophia Indrutz, Mekenzie Kuhn and Vance Kuhn. Her siblings: Maxine Scott, Judy Lewis, Lottie Bryan, Karen Nelson, also her special sister-in-law and friend Lenora Hulet.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Hayden Luckey, her precious daughter Karen Porter, her parents Walter and Mary Hulet and siblings: Edmund Hulet, John Hulet, Evelyn Scott, Helen Best, George Hulet, Robert Hulet, Betty Reina, Walter I. Hulet, Leona Hulet , Iona Hulet and her son-in-law Robert Osborn and granddaughter Jacqueline Troy. Her special friend and travel companion of many years Charles (Chuck) Spidell.
Vivian had a wonderful and full life. She was born in a time that saw many changes in this world. She lived through a couple of wars and survived the great depression. Vivian fell in love at an early age and raised three daughters. Although not formally educated she educated herself by reading everything she could and loved to travel through the United States and many other countries. Vivian extended her daughters educations by taking them to many historical sites and making sure they understood the importance of each one. Vivian was a remarkable wife, mother and grandmother. She set a great example of how a wife and mother makes it through hard times and rough patches in the road. She became a Christian later in her life which fit perfectly with her giving personality. She will be truly missed by all those who knew her but what wonderful memories she has left us all.
Services for Vivian will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center at 1pm. Visiting will be prior between 11am until the service time. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.
Go in peace for your job here has been well done!