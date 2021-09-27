Virginia Lavon “Ginny” England. 93, Kokomo, passed away at 1:04 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at her home. She was born January 7, 1928, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Edgar A. & Doris (Waisner) Winslow. On June 21, 1947, in the Pilgrim Chapel of First Congregational Church in Kokomo, she married Harry Eugene England who preceded her in death on July 7, 2008.
Ginny was a 1946 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired from J.C. Penney after 20.5 years of service as a sales associate. She also worked for Kresge’s, Royles Mill End Fabric & Bridal Shop, Winslow Food Market and Freshens Yogurt in the Kokomo Mall.
Ginny was a member of First Baptist Church in Galveston. She was also a member of Swinging Squares Square Dance Club, Rhine Stone Rustlers Square Dance Club and Dance-A-Rounds Round Dance Club. She loved sewing and reading. Ginny also enjoyed spending time with many of her special friend’s playing cards and meeting for Breakfast Club. She was blessed with a wonderful Christian family that she was privileged to spend many happy years with.
Ginny is survived by her daughter, Luwanna England; son-in-law, Steve Johnson; niece, Denice Winslow; and nephew, Darin (Christine) England.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry England; daughter, Shannon M. Johnson; brother, Delbert Winslow; sister-in-law, Margaret England; brother-in-law, Omar (Maribel) England; father and mother-in-law, William and Vivian England; niece, Shelley England; and nephew, Vaughn Winslow.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore Street, Galveston, with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Ginny’s memory to First Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.