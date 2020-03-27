Virginia "Jenny" Day (Colter) McClure

Virginia “Jenny” Day McClure, passed away peacefully at home at 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side after a stroke on January 25th. She was born in Lafayette, Tennessee, on January 29th, 1938, to Wesley “Shorty” and Elizabeth (Marsh) Colter. On January 7th, 1965, she married Reginald D. McClure, who preceded her in death on July 17th, 2010. Known by many as Jenny, she was also known by family as Nana, “AJ”, (Aunt Jenny) and “Grandma Betty” (White) for her sense of humor.
She was a member of the UAW Local 292 and retired from General Motors in Kokomo, Indiana where she made lifelong friends. Working in Plant 1, she printed circuit boards and came home with solder resist on her lab coat many afternoons. She taught her children that it was always better to give than to receive by taking food into work for pot lucks, buying birthday and Christmas gifts for co-workers and celebrating retirements like they were her own.
She loved gardening, watching all kinds of sports and especially loved IU basketball. Decked out in her cream and crimson wig, she whooped and hollered during every game. With an IU bad-call brick by her side, she sent that thing sailing through the air when IU was called for a foul or a call was missed on the opposing team. Forever a Bob Knight fan, she never wavered in her support for her Hoosiers. Even in hospice care, she gave a hearty, “Go IU” shout out.
She was kind and giving to friends, family and strangers alike. She was always with a smile and piece of advice for anyone who asked. She was willing to purchase candles for school fundraisers even though she never burned them herself. An avid Avon customer, we think she single-handedly kept that business profitable for many years with her signature perfume and jewelry purchases. She was the favorite of everyone and will continue to be so.
She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Corey) Fields; son, David (Brandi) McClure, of Kokomo; grandchildren, Devin Vent, Angel Hawkins, Braydon Vent, Cadan McClure and Brailyn McClure; step grandchildren, Quintin Fields, Caylan Fields, Avery Fields and Courtney Thompson; sister, Hattie Mae Kirby; special nieces, Rhonda Kirby, who lovingly referred to her as the “Old Woman”, and Dian Bratcher, of Greentown; brother-in-law, Jim Auman; nieces, Debbie (Bill) Burnside and Mendy (Traci) Owens; brother-in-law, Greg McClure; nieces, Misty (Mark) Anderson and April McClure; sister-in-law, Sharlene (Larry) Thuston; niece, Leila McClure and nephew, John (Lynne) McClure; many great-nieces and nephews; and wonderful friends who kept their monthly breakfasts to Cracker Barrel going, Ed & Barb Lyke, Keith & Nancy Milburn, Carolyn Miller and Susie Huffer.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; daughter, Regina; father and mother-in-law, Dan & Lorna McClure; sisters, Dorchie Treadway and Pearl Auman; brother-in-law, Bill McClure; sister-in-law, Marilyn McClure; nephew, Dan Kirby; nephew-in-law, Ray Bratcher; great nephew, Jason Stahl; and special lifelong friend, Deanna Smith Young.
Private family services are being held on Saturday, March 28th at Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Sharpsville Cemetery. Special thanks to IU Tipton Hospital and Miller’s Merry Manor, Tipton for their loving care and kindness. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
