Virginia Geiger

Virginia Sue Geiger, 79, of Kokomo Indiana passed away on February 8, 2021. She was born on March 21, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of William Morris and Mary (Mikels) Ralph. Virginia was honored to have been a Gastonia, North Carolina Police Officer for five years. She was an interior designer and owned her own fabric store where she treasured working with her sister. She was a member of the Sewing Guild and was an avid reader. Virginia attended St. Andrew's Episcopal and New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, John Geiger; siblings, William Edward Ralph and Bobbi Griffith.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Michael) Shain of Florida; bonus daughters, Debbie (Jack) Monticue, Tammy Cody; grandchildren, Jacob (Mary Grace), Daniel (Val), Hannah (Michael), Stephen, Leah, David, Nathaniel, Susannah, Joel, Joseph, Jacey and Jacobey; and loved nephew, William Ralph.
A brief gathering of friends will be at Sunset Memory Garden Mausoleum Chapel of Devotion on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm. The service will be officiated by Tom Dinardo.