Virginia E. Alley, 87, of Kokomo, passed away early Monday, June 21, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born July 9, 1933 in Kokomo to Olen and Mildred Silvey. She married Don Alley on October 27, 1956 in Kokomo and he survives.
Virginia worked for LaMode and Raab for several years in Kokomo. She was a life member of Parr United Methodist Church in Kokomo and attended Kokomo Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Surviving family include her husband Don Alley of Kokomo; her daughters, Julie Lynn Alley Kilcline of Westfield and Sue A. (Mark) Vyzral of Brownsburg, IN. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Meredith (Kyle) Messmer and Molly Vyzral. One great granddaughter, Maeve Messmer and another one on the way. She also has one sister, Diane Silvey of Kokomo and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Nate, Norm and Lane Silvey.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Kokomo Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 West Jefferson Street, with Funeral services following at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Van Auken officiating. Burial will take place in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given in Virginia’s honor to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
