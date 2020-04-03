Virginia Ann McCartney

Virginia McCartney (Toth) 84 of Kokomo passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 31, 2020. She was born October 6, 1935 in Richmond, Indiana to Raymond and Anna Clark. Virginia married Richard Toth in 1951 and they had 3 children Helen, Russell and Ronald.
She married Paul McCartney in 1965 and gained 8 step-sons. Both husbands preceded her in death.
Virginia wore many hats within several occupations, dry cleaner, factory worker, waitress, and retail. She eventually retired from Syndicate Sales after 20 years’ service. She was a very talented crafter, knitter. She loved to garden and spoil her grandchildren. She loved to cook and feed her big family. Twix candy bars and Kentucky Fried Chicken were her favorite.
She is survived by her children Helen Fife(Jeff), Russell, and Ronald Toth(Debra) and James Vance. Step sons Dick, Cliff , Russell, Johnny, Danny, Billy, Greg(Carol) and Jeff (Cheryl), Her sisters Paula Dunlap and Sandy Carpenter. Her grandchildren, Richard and Roger Biddle, Jimmy and Jeffrey Fife, Rex Wank (Julie), Richard Toth, Alex Toth (Renea), David Toth (Alyssa), Angela Black, Cathy Newcomb, Nathan and Jason McCartney, Chris Clark and Cody Rayls (Erin) .
She was preceded in death by husbands, parents, sisters Patricia Clark, Gladys Hampton, brothers Virgil and James Clark, and a step son David.
A private funeral service for Virginia will take place at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel on Wednesday April 8, 2020 with Pastor Jeff Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.