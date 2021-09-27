Virginia A. (Lenon) Moore

Virginia Ann (Lenon) Moore was born January 31, 1929, in Logansport, Indiana to Mary I. and Virgil Lenon. She graduated from Young America High School in 1947. Virginia was married to James W. Moore on October 28, 1949, by the Reverent Harry Rea in Young America. Virginia was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Young America where she belonged to the Women’s’ sewing Circle. She was a homemaker and was employed as a retail salesclerk. She enjoyed reading, old movies and shopping with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband James (Bill) Moore, Young America, daughter Carol (Steve) Lowe, New Waverly, son Mike (Teresa) Moore, Galveston and daughter Diane (Kevin) Lovelace, Kokomo; grandchildren, Dave (Nicki) Lowe and Kevin Lowe, New Waverly, Kyra (Tim) Miller, Walton, Brooke (Ben) Duecker, Somerset, Jamyn (Monica) Moore, Washington, Jacob (Nicole) Lovelace, MO, Meagan (Brian) Flowers, Muncie. Great-grandchildren are, Braydon, Dalton, Kelsey, Jalin and Dillon Lowe, Madison, Morgan and Kadence Miller, Tenley and Irelyn Duecker, Grace and Ava Flowers, Nolan Lovelace, Hunter and Madeline Lovelace, Skylar Schultz and Bryleigh Byers and Sadie and Emery Moore. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Jayne English, Sue Wertz, Betty Sanderson and brothers, Fred Henry and Joe Henry.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Ken Spangler officiating. Friends and family may visit from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston prior to service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the First Baptist Church of Young America in Virginia’s memory. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com