Virgie Opal (Earnheart) Bailey

Virgie Opal Bailey, 70, passed away at 1:00 am Tuesday February 25, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born July 29, 1949, in Marston, Missouri, the daughter of the late Virgil & Beulah (Houseman) Earnheart. On April 21, 1984, in Kokomo, she married Fred A. Bailey who preceded her in death May 11, 2008.
Virgie retired in 2008 from Stites Cleaner’s after 26 years of service. She was an excellent cook and loved feeding people.
Virgie is survived by her step-children, Paul (Evelyn) Bailey, David Bailey, Phyllis (Dan) Brubaker, Rene (Mark) Davis, and Shirley (Jeff) Johnston, all of Kokomo; siblings, Don Earnheart, Maynardville, Tennessee, Earl (Barbara) O’Fallen, Missouri, and Linda (Herbert) Bays, Maynardville, Tennessee; and sister-in-law, Wilma Earnheart, Kokomo.
Virgie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; step-daughters, Billie Sue Carpenter and Sandra Kay Gibbs; siblings, Willis Earnheart and Rebecca Sisk; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Earnheart.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 2, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Dennis Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made in Virgie’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 911 E. 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240, or the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
