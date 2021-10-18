Violet E. Lewis

Violet lived a full life. She held various jobs throughout her life including several business ventures with her husband, Raymond. Some of her favorite stories were from Fresh Farm Produce, Southern Fried Chicken Restaurant, Dun Rite Body Shop, and of course Kokomo Marine. Violet also loved spending time with her family, going boating, and traveling whenever she could. She had the greenest thumb! No matter how dead a plant looked she could always make it grow, and sprout more from it. While she was business oriented when she needed to be, she also had a humorous side that would put her family in tears from laughing so hard. Her laugh was contagious. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lewis; son, Gerald; and son-in-law. Violet is survived by her sons Dale, Raymond Jr., and Jerry; daughter, Marcia; several grandkids and great grandkids. Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm, the funeral services will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home Facebook page. Entombment will follow. Online guestbook at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com
