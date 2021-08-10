Viola T. Miller, 83, Kokomo, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was born February 2, 1938 in Howard County to Tobias and Bertha (Gingerich) Miller. She married Alvin S. Miller on November 19, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 31, 1978.
Viola was a homemaker, and also worked as owner of Miller Variety Store for 34 years. She enjoyed quilting, working puzzles, and enjoyed visitors.
Viola is survived by her children, Darlene & Lloyd Herschberger, Kathryn & Raymond Herschberger, Marjorie & Larry Schrock, Lavern & Rosemary Miller, Pauline & Dan Troyer, and Raymond & Kathy Miller; siblings, Edna (Jacob) Schmucker, Martha Miller, Lester (Norma) Miller, Esther (Joe) Miller and Rosanna (Wes) Bontrager; 29 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Dennis Herschberger; siblings, Wilma Satchwill, Lloyd Miller, Rachel Miller, Eugene Miller and Elnora Yoder.
Visitation will be held at the Raymond Miller Residence, 5879 E. 400 N, Kokomo, Wednesday, August 11 from 2-7pm; Thursday, August 12, from 10-7pm; and the funeral service Friday, August 13 at 10am. Bishop Marvin Otto will officiate. Burial will follow at Christner Cemetery. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
