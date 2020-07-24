Vincent “Vinny” Matthew Young, passed away July 22, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo. He was born May 11, 2020, in Kokomo, to Quinton Young and Bre (McAninch) Young, and they survive.
In addition to his parents, Vincent is survived by his grandparents, Vincent (Jennifer) McAninch, and Kim Young; aunts, Sabrina (James) Organ, Angela (William) Paul, and Shelby (Stephen) Emery; great-grandparents, Earl (Janet) McAninch, Jim (Donetta) Conwell, Oscar (Sandy) Young, Hubert Winters, and Duane Hostetler; and several great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
Vincent was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar (June) Young; and great-grandparents, Shirley (Kenny) Nelson.
Funeral services will be held for Vincent at 1 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends may visit with the family 11 am to 1 pm Monday at the funeral home before the service. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Vincent "Vinny" Matthew Young's family, please visit our floral store.