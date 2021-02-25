Vincent J. “Woody” Woodward, passed away peacefully in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. He was 100 years and 10 months old.

Vincent J. “Woody” Woodward was born April 9, 1920, to Stephen and Bernice Woodward of Kokomo, IN. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1938.

He married Florence Richey in June of 1941. He later married Elizabeth Jacobs. Both are deceased.

Woody worked at Delco Electronics before being called to military service in the United States Army in 1942 where he served in Ordinance, developing weapons before being sent to Germany where he taught other servicemen about new weapons. After returning home, he joined the Kokomo Fire Department in 1947. He moved through the ranks to become Fire Chief in 1968. He retired in 1972. He then spent 23 years with Martin Brothers in Russiaville, IN.

Woody taught lifesaving and swimming with the American Red Cross for 31 years. He worked in scouting and served as Director of Civil Defense while being Deputy Chief at the Fire Department.

Woody loved being at Shaffer Lake with his family and his Chris Craft boats. He loved to take his kids fishing, skiing and boating. He loved his German Shepherd dog Sandy and playing with him in the backyard. His memberships include the Masonic Temple 93 in Kokomo (75 years), Scottish Rite in Indianapolis, Retired Police and Firemen (past President), Arson Investigation for Indiana, Fire Chiefs Association, American Red Cross, American Legion Post 6, VFW 1152, 40 & 8 #1103 and Eagles #255. Woody attended Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Woody is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Primrose Berks; his adopted daughter, Debbie; and his loving caring and devoted love, Polly Knepley.

Woody leaves behind his daughter, Jill Eads (John) Moss; son, Jack Woodward; step-son, Buddy (Dottie) Knepley and their children and families; grandchildren, Tom Eads, Marci Eads, Jennifer Eads, Steve Woodward, Sarah Woodward, Lindsey Stewart, Sarah Goetz and Kim Casto; great-grandchildren, Jessica Eads McDuffie, Michael Eads, Taylor Eads, Keelin Woodward, Braden Woodward, Sam Stewart, Sophie Casto, Charlotte and Ben Goetz.

Our family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Wellbrooke of Kokomo for their loving and amazing care of our father. You have made such a difference in Dad’s life with your compassion.

Funeral service will be held at Noon Monday, March 1, 2021, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 N. (St. Rd 22), Kokomo, with Pastor Michael Goodspeed officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery, following a procession past the No. 1 Fire Station. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-5 pm Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, where a Masonic service will be observed at 5 p.m.

Contributions may be made in Woody’s memory to the Kokomo Firefighters, Disability Fund, P.O. Box 848, Kokomo, IN 46903. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.