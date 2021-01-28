Victoria Sue (Parker) Hilbert

Victoria Sue Hilbert, 73, Kokomo, passed away at 4:33 pm Monday, January 25, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born November 21, 1947, in Greeneville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Joda & Grace (Melton) Parker. In 1984, she married Chase Hilbert who preceded her in death.
Victoria was a 1966 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kokomo. Victoria loved her pets, especially her new puppy, Precious and her cat, Romeo. She enjoyed watching old classic movies and reading.
Victoria is survived by her children, Jody (Marie) Campbell, Kokomo, Susan (David) Akers, Kokomo and Chrystal (Bret) Patton, Pall Mall, Tennessee; along with 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Victoria was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with Victoria’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with cremation. Memorial contributions may be made in Victoria’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society, kokomohumane.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
