Victor Mendoza passed away on June 16, 2021 at St Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana. He was born on August 17, 1954 to Jose and Maria (Coronado) Mendoza.
Victor was previously employed at Top Banana where he worked with his best friend, Michael Stahl. He was passionate about wrestling and enjoyed watching westerns on television.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Melissa Prather; two canine companions, Bentley and Bailey; sisters, Patricia Lewis, Ysabela (Jim) Morrill, Aurora Ward, Louise (Ron) Newell, Betsie Pop, and Juanita Miron, and two brothers, Joe Mendoza Jr. and Peter Mendoza. Also many nieces and nephews too numerous to list here.
His parents preceded him in death along with three sisters and two brothers.
Private services will be held at a later date.