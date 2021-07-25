Victor Eugene Campbell, 78, Kokomo, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at Kokomo Health Care Center. Victor was born to the late Abe Edgar Campbell and Hester Theodocia (Dillman) Campbell on November 9, 1942 in Kokomo.
He worked for the Association of the Blind in Evansville, IN and worked at Bona Vista in the work shop. He volunteered for the United Way of Howard County for many years. Victor had a love for country music and enjoyed watching Nascar. Ollie was Victors seeing eye dog for over 10 years. They were known in the community as, "Victor and Ollie".
Many thanks to his special aids; Janet Wise and Sherry Welch for their loving care, Kokomo Healthcare and Compassus Hospice.
Victor had a special friend; David Polk, who survives, as well as Rheld and Lori Tate who cared for him for many years.
Funeral services for Victor will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 1:30pm. with Judy Dennis officiating. Friends and family may visit from 12:30 to service time. Burial will be held at Albright cemetery.
