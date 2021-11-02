Victor Allan Sowders, 77 years old and a life-long resident of Tipton passed away at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton on Monday, November 1, 2021. Known as Vic to everyone, he was born in Tipton on July 9, 1944 to Elmer V. & Sue E. (Greathouse) Sowders. Vic married Vicki L. Voss on December 13, 1969 and they were married for 51 years.
Throughout his career Vic owned three different service stations in Tipton. This was back when service stations really provided their customers with service! Vic also worked for Tipton Telephone which later became TDS and finished his working time assisting customers at Dan Young service department. He was a member of the West St. Christian Church, Tipton Elks and Moose Lodges. Vic graduated from Tipton High Schools in the Class of 1962 and served in the Army National Guard from June 1965 – June 1971. Free time for Vic found him golfing, bowling, fishing and tinkering in the garage. He enjoyed riding around Tipton with Vicki in their golf cart.
Survivors besides his wife Vicki include two sons, Jeffrey Sowders and wife Melinda, Atlanta and Ronald Sowders and wife Amber, Sharpsville; two sisters, Marylee Mitchell and husband Ray, Tipton and Tammie Sowders and husband Chris, Milwaukee; three grandchildren, Ashley A. Sowders, Logan Malston and Kenzie Malston. Vic was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Gene Sowders.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3 at the West Street Christian Church in Tipton with Rev. Ashley Sherard presiding. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. The wearing of a facemask is required at the church. The service will be taped and available for viewing later on Vic’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Sowders family with Vic’s arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Vic’s honor may be made to the West Street Christian Church 132, N. West Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.