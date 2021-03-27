It is with great sorrow that the family of Vickie Sue Horne announces her heavenly promotion on March 26, 2021 at the age of 71. She was born August 10, 1949 in Kokomo Indiana to Ben Ray and Janiece Addison.
Vickie traveled the country incorporating her love of fishing. She loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed a good auction.
Vickie leaves behind to cherish her memories a son, James (Brandi) Horne Jr., daughter, Christina Ashbrook, grandsons, Tyler, Justin, Triston, Bryce and Matthew, granddaughters, Vanessa and Aja, great grandchildren, Sawyer, Waylon, Hunter and Elaina, brothers, James (Josie) Harrington and Frank (Janie) Ray.
Vickie’s funeral service will be Monday March 29, 2021 1:30pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street location in Kokomo with friends calling from 11:00am until time of service.
Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Brother Mosier will officiate.
You may make a donation on Vickie’s behalf to the American Cancer Society 5635 W. 96th St. Suite 100 Indianapolis IN, 46278
You can find Vickie’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can purchase flowers and leave the family a condolence.