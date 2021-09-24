Vickie Lynn Whitaker, 73, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on September 16, 2021. She was born on March 5, 1948 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Robert and Betty Worley (White). She married Douglas Whitaker who survives.
Vickie was a wonderful kind hearted mother and friend. She never met a stranger and was always eager to help others. Vickie loved spending time with all her family and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include her husband Douglas Whitaker of Kokomo; children, Lisa Fulk of Kokomo; Chuck Whitaker of Kokomo; Ashley Whitaker of Galveston, IN; grandchildren, Kaylan Whitaker; Trae Fulk; Kelseigh Whitaker; Haven Fulk; Gage Fulk; great grandchildren, Dylan Taylor; Harper Bates; three brothers, Rick Worley (Joyce); Roger Worley; Terry Worley (Kay); sister, Robin Townsend; mother-in-law, Christine Whitaker of Kokomo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Sherry Anthony, son-in-law Jeffrey Fulk.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the funeral home. Share a memory with the family at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kristi Whitaker for all the care she provided Vickie for the past few weeks.