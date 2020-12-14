Vickie J. Martin

Vickie Jean Martin (Patterson) left us to tend the heavenly gardens at Howard Community Hospital.
Vickie was born September 10, 1946 in Marion, IN to Willis (Pat) C. Patterson and Eva M. Patterson. After graduating from Marion High School she attended Indiana University. She married her first husband and had three sons; Baby Lee, Patrick, and Stacy. Vickie then attended nursing vocation education at Tucker Area Career Center through Marion Community Schools and became an LPN. She would then go to work at the office of Dr. Gantz in Marion, IN. She later was elected as the Town Secretary of La Fontaine, IN. While there she started a town newsletter and was able to secure several grants to improve services in the town. She later married her second husband and had her son William. On August 10, 1985 she married Edward L. Martin and moved to Kokomo, IN. Edward and Vickie successfully ran Ed’s Pro Shop for several years which was a staple of the bowling, trophy/plaque, and screen printing businesses in the Kokomo and surrounding areas. She later returned to nursing serving as the Social Services Director for the newly opened Extended Care Unit of Howard Community Hospital. She then worked as the office manager for Community Internists and Associates, p.c – Doctors Ravindara, Ty, Gatewood, and Chandrasekhar.
Vickie was an avid gardener and canned most items from her garden. In her retirement she we back to college and became a certified Master Gardener sponsored by Purdue University. She was invited back numerous times to guest lecture in the program. She was a member of the Creative Hands Gardening Club of Marion, IN. She served as Treasurer of the Central East District of the Gardening Club of Indiana. She was also a member and served as president of the Dig and Hoe garden club of Kokomo, IN. She also served in multiple positions including President of the Howard County Master Gardeners Association. She assisted with the creation of the Rain Garden Plaza and Indian Maiden Garden areas which can both be seen in downtown Kokomo. She also helped to coordinate numerous Kokomo area Garden Strolls. Vickie drew in others to share her enthusiasm. Sometimes referred to as bossy, and often adamant, she made things fun! She was equally generous as a friend when one needed a moment to talk and share life’s ups and downs.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Edward L. Martin from Kokomo; Son, Patrick (Jody) Lee and grandchildren, Patrick, Marina, Jedidiah from Greentown; Son, Stacy (Lesley) Lee from Kokomo and grandchildren Christopher, Johnnie, and Willa; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jordon, Oliver, Connor, Logan, Maddy, and Annabel; son, William Alford II from Las Vegas and grandchild Marilyn; as well as Mother-in-Law, Marie Martin from Kokomo.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents Willis and Eva Patterson, her first son Baby Lee, and father-in-law Richard (Dick) Martin.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road. Private services will be held Wednesday with burial in the IOOF Cemetery in La Fontaine, IN.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Howard County Master Gardeners Association scholarship fund so that others may enjoy the art of gardening as much as she did. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Vickie's family, please visit our floral store.