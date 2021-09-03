Vicki Lynn Grimes, 59, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 3:07 am Monday, August 30, 2021, surrounded by her family. Vicki was born December 6, 1961, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Billy & Ann (Ferrill) Wilson. She was a 1980 graduate of Taylor High School. On March 23, 1981, she married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life David Curtis “Curt” Grimes and he survives.
Vicki loved and worshipped Jesus Christ and she and Curt were saved early in their marriage. Most recently she worshipped at Bon Air First Church of the Nazarene.
Vicki and Curt shared their 40 years of blissful married life together with their daughter Leanna Marie Baugh and son David Curtis Grimes, Jr. Vicki was a devoted homemaker and she also worked from her home keeping the books for Fas-Lube Under Car. She loved and cherished being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Their home was her sanctuary and she had a passion for beautiful things in nature. Vicki adored all things butterflies and sunflowers. She was content to sit on the porch swing with Curt overlooking their backyard. She had a beautiful garden full of all the flowers that would attract the birds and butterflies. She enjoyed traveling with Curt both near and far. Trips to Brown County, Gatlinburg, Florida, Tennessee and cruising to different island destinations and choosing a keepsake piece of jewelry from each travel adventure. Swimming and camping with her husband and “Just the girls” camping trips with her daughter and granddaughters were also among her favorite things. Vicki thought being a Mother was wonderful, being Nana was even better but the very best was being Nana to her great granddaughter Kirby. The bond she shared with her four sisters and brother was unbreakable. She had many special pets over the years but Cami Jo her little Pomeranian stole her heart.
Along with her husband, Curt, Vicki is also survived by her children, David Grimes Jr. and Leanna Baugh; grandchildren, Josh Grimes, Greg Chapel III, Kelsey Lay, Brandi Thompson, Matthew Grimes, Abigail Grimes, Braxon Grimes and Jaxson Grimes; great-granddaughter, Kirby Grimes; siblings, Phyllis West, Buddy Wilson, Deloris Bailey, Doris Tolbert and Bev Wilson, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; and step-mother, Eloise Wilson.
In keeping with Vicki’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.