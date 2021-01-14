Vickey Lynn (Snyder) Weir

Vickey Lynn Weir, 81, passed away at 1:42 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born December 27, 1939, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late John L. & Mary (Clevenger) Snyder. On July 3, 1959, in Kokomo, she married Larry Weir who preceded her in death on January 5, 2000.
Vickey was a 1958 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Vickey enjoyed sewing, playing Bridge, interior decorating and reading. She served as a Girl Scout leader and loved attending sporting events for her children and her grandchildren.
Vickey is survived by her children, Susan (Tim) Taylor, Dana Point, California, Tim (Shelly) Weir, Kokomo, Matt (Mirra) Weir, Kokomo, and Andy (Becky) Weir, Cumberland, Indiana; grandchildren, Courtney (Brandon) Schall, Ft. Wayne, Lindsey (Chris) Heaton, Dana Point, CA, Lee Taylor, Dana Point, CA, Drew (Cassidy) Taylor, Truckee, CA, Ali (Michael) Taylor, Keller, TX, TJ (Kati) Weir, Muncie, Whitney (Sam) Konieczny, Westfield, Bo (Tami Wood) Weir, Russiaville, Bri (Zack Brown) Childress, Indianapolis, Brooke Weir, Carmel, Michael Weir, Fishers, Nate Weir, Greenfield, and Chris West, Cumberland, Indiana; nineteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Becky (Mike) Ward; and step-sister-in-law, Tanya Stewart.
Vickey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; sister, Marge Coyner; step-brothers, Steve Stewart and Tom (Cora) Stewart; brother-in-law, Jay D. Weir; and granddaughter, Ashley Ham.
Private funeral service will be held with Pastor Dick Sanburn officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in Vickey’s memory to Bridges Outreach. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Vickey's family, please visit our floral store.