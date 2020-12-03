Veva Loree (Carlile) Vaughn

Veva Loree Vaughn, 89, Kokomo, passed away peacefully at 11:15 am Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 19, 1931, in Kokomo, Indiana, to the late Everett & Ruby (DeWitt) Carlile.
Veva graduated from Northwestern High School in 1949. On November 4, 1950, she married Raymond Vaughn. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening and spending time with family and loved ones. Veva retired from Delco Electronics in 1988.
Veva is survived by her children, Monica (Bud) Maggard, Nyona Lake, Indiana, Rod (Cindy) Vaughn, Muncie, Indiana, Greg (Paula) Vaughn, Houston, Texas and Tammy (Mike) Shane, Kokomo, Indiana, along with 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Hudson, and several nieces and nephews.
Veva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; 1 grandson; 5 brothers; and 4 sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
