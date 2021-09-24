Vernon Valentine Hozey, II, 65, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on September 19, 2021. He was born on August 18, 1956 in Baltimore, MD the son of James and Irene Hozey (Jordan). On June 11, 1983 he married Penny Irene Hozey (Leahy) who survives.
Vernon worked at the Kokomo Chrysler Transmission Plant for 28 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Vernon was a great husband, father, brother and grandpa. He was a very selfless man and put everyone else before him.
Surviving family members include his wife Penny Irene Hozey; son, Vernon Hozey, III both of Kokomo, IN; siblings, Nora Dotterer (James, II); Connie Porter; Jerry Hamilton; James Hozey; Sam Hozey (Carol); Joe Hozey (Sandy); John Hozey (Tess); Jesse Hozey (April); grandchildren, Rylee and Connor; brother-in-laws, George Leahy (Cathy) and Anthony Grandstaff (Jamie) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents; siblings Susana Deckard and William Hozey.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral home. Share a memory at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.