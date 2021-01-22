Vernon Leroy Graves, Sr., 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born June 15, 1947. He was the son of the late Ed and Melba Christine Graves. Vernon was married to the love of his life, Shirley Graves, for 52 years. Vernon was a wonderful husband, father, brother, papaw and friend.
He loved to work and spend time with his family and friends, especially playing cards (and of course winning!). He co-owned, with his wife, Westside Auto Parts & Wrecker Service, Kokomo Campgrounds and LaQuinta Inn & Suites as well as Kokomo Event & Conference Center and rental properties with his family.
He was President of the Howard County Automotive Heritage Hall of Fame. He loved preserving Kokomo’s automotive heritage. He was a member of the Army Reserves for six years. He was a volunteer fireman on the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department for many years as well as a member of the Elks for 30+ years.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Shirley Graves; children, Vernon Jr (Lena) Graves and Tricia (Butch) Frazier; grandchildren, Katelyn Myers, Ming (Quessann) Yang, Kelly (Kyle Roe) Myers, and Brock, Ty and Devin Frazier; and great-grandchildren, Ember and Ren Pelgen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kokomo Missionary Baptist Church where Vernon was an active member. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, January 23, 2021, and Sunday, January 24, 2021, at their home at 4510 Lakeshore Dr., Kokomo. The family asks that you please wear a mask. Services will be private. Military honors will be provided by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
