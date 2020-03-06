Vernon J. Pitner, 60, Kokomo, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Community Hospital North, Indianapolis. He was born October 6, 1959 in Peru, IN to Otha and Margaret (Debuty) Pitner Jr. On June 7, 2013 he married Laura Beth Kuntz, who survives.
Vernon worked in construction with his father and with Pullen’s Pools with his father-in-law before retiring in 2017 from Haynes International after 20 years of service. He was a proud NASCAR and dirt track race fan as well as the drummer for the band Risky Business. He loved spending time with his dogs and family, and especially loved watching his grandchildren grow.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Beth Pitner; father, Otha (Sharolyn) Pitner Jr; children, Jacob (Rachel) Pitner, Valri (Tony Crill) Creviston, and Galen Pitner; grandchildren, Laila Creviston and Silas Creviston; brothers, Doyle (Sandy) Pitner, Mike (Paula) Pitner, and Bryant (Jennifer) Pitner; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Pitner; and grandparents, Alfred (Elizabeth) Debuty and Otha (Stella May) Pitner Sr.
Services celebrating Vernon’s life will be at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Christian Heritage Worship Center, 3007 E Carter St, Kokomo, with Pastor Devon Cole officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.shirleyandstout.com.
