Vernis T. Kirkman, Jr., 90, Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Golden Living Center – Sycamore Village in Kokomo. He was born February 14, 1929, in Howard County, the son of the late Vernis Sr. & Rachel (Poe) Kirkman. On May 2, 1948, in Howard County, he married Rosabelle Crites who preceded him in death on December 7, 2019.
Vernis was a 1948 graduate of Kokomo High School. He went to work for Continental Steel when he was 15 years old. Vernis then worked for Humphrey Printing for 42 ½ years. After retiring from Humphrey’s, he worked for Green Acres Golf Club. Vernis was a former member of Young America Lions Club, Northwestern Lions Club, and a member of Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. Over the years he played semi-pro baseball at Burlington and softball. Vernis bowled in several leagues and also played golf for many years.
Vernis is survived by his children, Ramona E. Duncan, and Charles T. Kirkman; grandchildren, Stacy R. (Tim) Smith, Bradley K. (Piper) Duncan, and Todd (Missy) Kirkman; great-grandchildren, Allie Kirkman, Cindy Kirkman, and Kole Kirkman; and his brother, Larry (Jennifer) Kirkman.
Vernis was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Kirt Kirkman; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kirkman; sister and brother-in-law, Della and Charles Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am Monday, January 27, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, with Pastor John Newman officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11:30 am Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Vernis’ memory to the Christian Motorcyclist Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
