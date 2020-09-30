Verlin Dale Campbell, 77, Logansport, passed away at 9:07 a.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born September 9, 1943, to Floyd R. and Laura Alice (Garver) Campbell, in Russiaville. On January 1, 1987, he married Wilma Moore, and she survives.
Verlin was a graduate of Windfall High School. He was in the Army 82nd Airborne, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Verlin retired from Transco Railway Products Inc. after 10 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing bingo.
In addition to his wife Wilma, Verlin is survived by his children, Chris, Travis, and Neosha Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Verlin Dale “Dusty” Campbell; brothers, LeRoy Campbell and Garland Campbell; and sister, Y. Donnadee Chase.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team and United States Army. Friends may visit with the family 12-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home before the service. Messages of condolence may left online at www.stoutandson.com.
