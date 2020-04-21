Vera Juanita Stiffler (Groves) was born September 27, 1928 in Spencer, Indiana to Minnie Mae and Harry Groves. Juanita passed on April 15, 2020 due to Covid-19.
Raised in Jasonville Indiana, she graduated from high school and took up residence in Terre Haute, Indiana, working as a bookkeeper. She soon met her future husband at their hometown of Jasonville IN, after John Stiffler returned home from the war.
Juanita and John Stiffler were married in 1948, in southern Indiana, soon relocating to Kokomo Indiana. The couple further resided in Lafayette and Fort Wayne during their married live. Juanita worked part-time in both bookkeeping and retail during her child-rearing years. She assumed full-time bookkeeping positions in retail, finance and private enterprises after her family had grown.
She re-located to Indianapolis Indiana in the early 80’s after her husband died, and continued working, while becoming an avid square dancer and seamstress, making most all her own cloths.
A good cook, she enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, and spent time with family and close friends during her later years.
She is survived by her two sons, a daughter, two grand-children and a great grandchild: Sons-Jeff and wife Beth Stiffler, Fishers, IN and Jack and wife Debbie Stiffler, Shell Knob, Mo Daughter-Jill Magoon and her life partner Michael Murphy, Overland Park. KS Granddaughter-Brooke and husband Jesse Garcia, Manhattan KS Granddaughter-Brittany and husband Chris Stiffler Crabtree, Topeka KS, Great-grandson-Flint Jackson Dean Crabtree, Topeka KS
A celebration of life will be scheduled for the family once these tragic times the world is experiencing have either eased or ceased. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.