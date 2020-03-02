Velda E. (McKay) Shook

Velda E. Shook, 91, of Kokomo, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Northwoods Commons in Kokomo. She was the daughter of the late Commodore and Saloma (Slaybaugh) McKay. She first married Hildreth “Bill” Nearon in 1949 and he preceded her in death August of 1973. She then married Howard Shook in 1976 and he preceded her in death in 1995.
Velda retired from Delco Electronics with 39 years’ service. She enjoyed fishing, auctions and playing cards. Surviving family include her daughter, Deborah A. Crockett, Burlington, IN and step son Ronnie Nearon of Monticello, IN. She is also survived by two grandsons, Shamus and Anthony Crockett and one great grandson, Daniel Crockett. She is preceded in death by her parents, first and second husbands, one sister and one brother.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor David Duke officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until services at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
