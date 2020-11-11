Veda Yvonne Powell, 79, Greentown, passed away at her home, 7:10pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born in Canalou, MO on March 23, 1941 to Elbert and Lena (May) Asher. She married Larry Powell on June 21, 1959. He survives.
Veda worked for H & R Block for 12 years before opening Veda Powell Tax Services and serving the people of Greentown from her home business. She was a member of Christian Heritage Worship Center, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, fishing at Lake Patoka, shopping, and camping at Nyona Lake. She was an avid Colts and Cubs fan, but her true passion was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Along with her husband of 61 years, Veda is survived by her sons, Vince (Roberta ) Powell, Jeff (Nikki) Powell, and Rex Powell; sister, Faye (Paul) Mclaine; grandchildren, Cassie, Brenda, and Brooke Powell; and step-grandchildren, Allen Kirkpatrick and Shawna (Steven) White.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4-7pm at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
