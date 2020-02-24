Vaughn B. Monroe, 72, of Kokomo, passed away at 12:54 AM Friday February 14, 2020 at his residence. Born December 23, 1947 in New Castle, Indiana, he was the son of the late Harold Monroe and Allice (Gilley) Monroe. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from Kroger and enjoyed watching I.U. Basketball and racing.
Survivors include one son Darrell (Jenny) Monroe of Peru; two step-daughters Deann Pautler of Oklahoma and Crissy Purvis of Kokomo; one brother Michael Monroe of Kokomo; one sister Shelly Hensler of Galveston; two grandchildren Noah and Jaidin; a step grandchild Burgandy Purvis; one aunt Gloria Gilley of Markleville; former wife Penny Cook; also several nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Grace Apostolic Church on Saturday, February 29 at 1pm.