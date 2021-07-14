Vance Paul Voorhis, Greentown, went to meet his Savior on July 10, 2021. Vance was born February 20, 1968, to Gary and Arlene (Troyer) Voorhis, in Botwood Newfoundland, Canada.
On August 18, 2018, Vance married Trisha (Miller) Martinez. They are proud parents of Micah (Charissa) Voorhis, Micayah (Andy) Overdorf, Naomi Martinez and Samuel Martinez. They also had one grandson, Azaiah Overdorf that filled their hearts with joy. They are also excited to welcome Baby Overdorf #2 very soon.
Vance’s passion was the Lord first and his family second. He lived his life to be an example of the love and grace of Christ. His family meant the world to him, and he made it a priority to spend quality time with them. He also had a deep love for God’s creation. From the woods to woodworking, he had endless creativity.
Vance is a 1986 graduate of Eastern HS and a 1991 graduate of Purdue University. He worked for 11 years in the engineering field until he purchased B.E.S., Inc. in 2002. Vance attended First Church of the Nazarene, Kokomo.
In addition to his wife, children and grandson, Vance is survived by his parents, sister, Christi (Todd) Delagrange-Hakes, brother-in-law, Chad (Carmen) Miller as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mike Delagrange and his grandparents.
A viewing will be Friday, July 16th from 4-7 pm. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, July 17th at 11am. Both services will be held at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S Washington St, Kokomo, with Mike Buck, Micah Voorhis and Lee Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Jerome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can make contributions to DADCAMP, an organization Vance felt very passionate about, and volunteered many summers helping facilitate their archery program. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
