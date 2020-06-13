Valerie J. (Hobson) Cunningham

Valerie J. Cunningham, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 2:35 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. She was born December 31, 1936, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Herbert & Josephine (Read) Hobson. On June 2, 1962, at Ball State University in Muncie, she married John James Cunningham, who preceded her in death.
Valerie was a 1955 graduate of Kokomo High School and had attended Indiana University at Kokomo. She worked for Credit Bureau, and Ben Franklin. Valerie was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and enjoyed crafting, sewing, picnicking, and spending time with her family.
Valerie is survived by her sons, Eric (Betty) Cunningham, and Tom (Gwen Abney-Cunningham) Cunningham; grandchildren, William Cunningham, Sarah Cunningham, and Zach Cunningham; aunt, Roberta Nicholson, along with several cousins.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, John David Cunningham.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Dave Osborne officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Valerie’s memory to Mental Health America. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
