Valerie J. (Hobson) Cunningham

Valerie J. Cunningham, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 2:35 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at North Woods Village in Kokomo.  She was born December 31, 1936, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Herbert & Josephine (Read) Hobson.  On June 2, 1962, at Ball State University in Muncie, she married John James Cunningham, who preceded her in death.

Valerie was a 1955 graduate of Kokomo High School and had attended Indiana University at Kokomo.   She worked for Credit Bureau, and Ben Franklin. Valerie was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and enjoyed crafting, sewing, picnicking, and spending time with her family. 

Valerie is survived by her sons, Eric (Betty) Cunningham, and Tom (Gwen Abney-Cunningham) Cunningham; grandchildren, William Cunningham, Sarah Cunningham, and Zach Cunningham; aunt, Roberta Nicholson, along with several cousins.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, John David Cunningham.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Dave Osborne officiating.  Memorial contributions may be made in Valerie’s memory to Mental Health America.  Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.  Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com

