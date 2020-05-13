Tyson Elijah LaLonde, 19, Kokomo, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born October 24, 2000, in Kokomo, the son of Andrew and Melanie (Pierce) LaLonde.
Tyson was working as a salesman for Student Painters. He loved swimming, listening to music, and making people laugh. Tyson was very affectionate and enjoyed taking care of his mom and was a momma’s boy.
Tyson is survived by his mother, Melanie LaLonde; loving fiancé, Angelika Pyle; siblings, Hannah LaLonde, and Braeden Schafer; nephew, Theo Clark; step-father, Joshua Pyle; grandparents, Ben and Diana Pierce, Ron and Genie LaLonde, Matt and Cheryl Faulstich; great-grandmother, Virginia Pierce; special aunt, Cheryl Tajkowski, along with lots of family and his close friends, Donte Brown and Jayden Smith.
Tyson was preceded in death by his father, Andrew LaLonde; mother-in-law, Cindy Krippenstapel; maternal great-grandparents, Chet Pierce and Elvira Estes; and special uncle, Billy Tajkowski.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 5:00 pm Friday, May 15, 2020, and for 90 days after.
