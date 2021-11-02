Trudy A. Erlbeck, 63, of Kokomo, passed away at home at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021. She was born May 3, 1958, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Her father, Lucas Erlbeck, passed away when she was three years old, and she was raised by her mother and step-father, Betty (Jones) and Ron Mygrant.
Trudy was employed at Chrysler where she had worked for the last 30 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed fishing, camping, flea marketing, and going to concerts and festivals.
Survivors include her step-father, Ron Mygrant; children, Joshua (Windi Hollis) Campbell, James Campbell and Sarah (Jen Harder) Campbell; grandchildren, Andrew Campbell, Kelsi Yuelling, Kyersten Worrick, Jakob Campbell, Lexys Campbell, Lillian Campbell, Austin Harder and Kylan Keller; great-grandchildren, Mason Campbell and Kevin Worrick; sister, Beryl (Larry) Kendall; and the father of her children, Greg Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lucas Erlbeck; mother, Betty Mygrant; and brother, Luke Erlbeck.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 E. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Adam Rinehart officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Trudy’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.