Troy Miller, 80, of Russiaville, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis. He was born August 1, 1940, in Trace, Kentucky, to Noah and Edna (Joseph) Miller. On November 24, 1966, he married Georgia L. Horne, in Wabash, and she survives.
Troy earned an automotive mechanic degree from Ivy Tech and a diesel mechanic degree from Lincoln Tech. He worked at Chrysler for 28 years, retiring in October 2001, and had also worked for General Tire, in Marion, for 12 years and Essex Wire Corporation, in North Manchester, for 5 years. Troy owned several rental properties, farmed and installed carpet. He also built his own 5400 square foot brick home that they lived in for 27 years. He enjoyed watching sports, attending his children and grandchildren’s activities, babysitting his grandchildren and loved working in the yard and driving his tractor. He attended the Little Rachel Baptist Church, in Trace, Kentucky, and Crossroads Community Church and Abundant Life Church, in Kokomo.
In addition to his wife, Georgia Miller, survivors include his daughters, Clarice (Jason) Roberts, Celena (Mike) Hawk and Cenida (Aaron) Bumgardner; grandchildren, Jenna (Chris) Etherington, Victoria Roberts, Logan Hawk, Sabrina Roberts, Tyler Hawk, Samantha Bumgardner, Isaac Bumgardner, Jacob Bumgardner, Bryce Roberts, Addison Bumgardner and Zoe Bumgardner; great-grandchildren, Emma Etherington and Quinlynn Etherington; siblings, Christine (Joe) Justice, Madaline (Bob) Myers, Ruth Poe, Mike (Linda) Miller and Renee Cartwright; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosie Miller; and nephew, Wilbur Conley.
A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Funeral services will be private. Friends are invited to view the service via webcast starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, and for 90 days after. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Burial will take place in Albright Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
