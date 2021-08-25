Tristin Olson

Tristin Loraine Olson, 44, Kokomo, passed away 10:33 pm Wednesday August 18, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born November 29, 1976, in Kokomo, the daughter of Omer and Helen (Gregory) Olson.
Tristin was a 1995 graduate of Kokomo High School. She held various jobs as a server, the last being at Red Lobster. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed attending games at Wrigley Field. Her favorite places to travel were to Clearwater, FL or Tennessee in the mountains. She loved time spent with her grandson and being his Mimi.
Tristin is survived by her children, Kassady (Toby Brown) Olson, Michael (Brooke) Maple, Brennen Maple, Haven Sell; partner, Clinton VanHoose; father, Omer Olson; grandson, Ryder Brown; sister, Katie (Michael) Bray; nephew, Noah Rankin; niece, Wrigley Reed; and aunts, Meri Gregory, Connie Karafin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Olson.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 2 pm Friday August 27, 2021, at Woodland Church of God, 3401 South Webster Street, Kokomo IN 46902. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday at the church, with Pastor Michael Alley officiating. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.