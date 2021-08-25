Trevor Cale Buckley, 17, Russiaville, passed away August 21, 2021, in Terre Haute, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born July 1, 2004, in Kokomo, the son of Anthony Ryan Buckley and Wilda M. (Upchurch) Buckley.
Trevor was a junior at Western High School where he played football and baseball. He loved fishing, hunting, boating, riding 4-wheelers and just being outdoors. He also enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. Trevor was faithful in attending The Vine Church. He was loving, kind, courteous and giving. He was loved by so many people and enjoyed making people laugh.
Trevor is survived by his mother, Wilda (Gary Caine) Buckley; father, Tony (Lindsay Shinkle) Buckley; grandmother, Joan K. French; grandfather, Bruce (Teresa) Buckley; aunts and uncles, Wilma (Tim) Bessler, Jason (Jenifer) Acord, Amy Acord and Andrew (Alice) Linville; cousins, Garrett Young, Roxie Young, Austin Acord, Jordan Acord, Taylor Newsome and Cole Linville; step-grandfather, Edward (Sandra) Shinkle; step-aunts and uncles, Jacob Shinkle, Elise (Corey) Dillon, Angie Bryant and Nathan Shinkle; step-cousins, Jackson Shinkle, Addyson Shinkle and Brody Dillon.
Trevor was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharlot Joan Murphy; and grandfather, Gary French.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Friday, August 27, 2021, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Trevor’s memory to Stout & Son Funeral Homes to assist the family with final expenses. Stout & Son Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.