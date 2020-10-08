Travis Matthew Young, 52, Russiaville, passed away at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 9, 1967, son of Leland Wicker and Barbara McKee in Lafayette, Indiana. On May 21, 2005, he married Shannon Phipps in Sharpsville, Indiana, and she survives.
Travis was a 1986 graduate of Western High School. He worked at King’s Heating & Plumbing for over 22 years. Travis loved the outdoors and building campfires. He enjoyed spending his time hunting, camping, and riding ATVs.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Kaytlyn, Nora; mother, Barbara McKee; stepfather, John Ratcliff; special uncle, Pete Young; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leland Wicker; brother, Jamie Young; and grandmother, Lenora Young.
Travis’ wishes were to be cremated. Contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Travis' family, please visit our floral store.