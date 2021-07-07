Travis M. Yarbrough

Travis Maurice Yarbrough was born in Chicago, IL to the union of Travis I. Yarbrough and Sandra (Warwick) Yarbrough (who preceded him in death). He was the eldest of four children born to this union. He dedicated his life to Christ at an early age.
Travis graduated from Western High School in Kokomo, IN in 1981. He joined the US Marines after high school. Upon his discharge after serving six years he held many positions.
Travis married Deanna (Joiner) on July 6, 1996. To their union was born; Detra Cheri Yarbrough. Although their union ended they remained close friends.
His sister; Cheri and brother; Lionel preceded him in death along with his grandparents, Essie and Earl Beard and Clara Yarbrough.
He leaves to cherish his memory parents; Travis (Cynthia) Yarbrough and Mother in Law; Betty Joiner, five uncles; Hover Conley, Maurice (Marie) Yarbrough, Eric (Vaenessa) Yarbrough, Marvin Warwick, and Calvin Warwick, one brother; Marcus Yarbrough, one sister; Chantal Muzzall, one brother-in-law; Gregory (Arlene) Joiner, nieces; Taylor, Morgan, and Lauren, nephews; Martell, Xavier and Amodeus, and eight great nieces and nephews, along with a host of cousins and extended family.
Services will be held at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.