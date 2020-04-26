Tracie Lynn Wolford, 47, Bunker Hill, passed away at her home at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born January 12, 1973, in Michigan City. She was the daughter of Paul Allen Miller and Mary (Young) Bonee.
Tracie graduated from Rogers High School in Michigan City. She had worked at MCR, Midwest Pain and Spine, Big Ben Coffee and Howard Community Hospital. Tracie was a very loving and giving person, whether it be advice or just being able to help somebody through a hard time in their life. She loved her daughters and grandsons endlessly; you could never get tired of hearing how proud she was of them. She enjoyed catching up with friends and going to wineries with her daughter, and she cherished spending as much time as she could with her family, especially her grandsons.
Tracie loved God and went to church every chance she got. She always put others first and helped lead people through their recovery. She helped whenever she could at Celebrate Recovery and Crossroads Community Church, as well as generously helping people she met daily. She was uplifting in every way you could imagine. She could light up any room she walked into with her personality and smile. She would welcome new friends with open arms and was like a mother to many people in her life. She dealt with health problems most of her life but always found a way to come out on top of it all.
Survivors include her daughters, Karlee Wolford and Kaylyn Wright; grandsons, Mason and Malikai Linnenburger; mother and step-father, Mary and Curtis Bonee; and siblings, Mary Beth Haddox-McCarthy and Billy Haddox.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Miller, and grandparents, Paul and Louise Young.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
