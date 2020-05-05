Tonya Ann (Gulley) Wells

Tonya Ann Wells, 53, Kokomo, passed away at 7:05 am Sunday, May 3, 2020, sat her home. She was born August 24, 1966, in Kokomo, the daughter of Gary Gulley and Cheryl (Zehring) Allen. On May 17, 1985, in Tyler, Texas, she married Brian D. Wells, who survives.
Tonya was a 1984 graduate of Haworth High School. She worked for Delphi Electronics, retiring in 2015 from the General Motors Truck Plant in Fort Wayne. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed crocheting, crafting, camping, shopping, and fishing.
Along with her husband Brian, Tonya is survived by her children, Brittany Burns, and Benjamin Wells; grandsons, Mason Burns, Aiden Wells, and Noah Wells; father, Gary Gulley; sisters, Tina (Mark) Robinson, and Michelle (Scott) Calhoun; nieces and nephews, Abby Burns, Garrett Granson, Lucy Calhoun, and Kennedy Calhoun.
Tonya was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl Allen; and her grandson, Oliver Wells.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available 2:00 pm Friday, May 8, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Private burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
