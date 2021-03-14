Tony Lee Bass, Jr., 40, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home. He was born September 2, 1980 the son of Tony Lee Bass and Joyce (Jaqua) Mulkey.
Tony graduated from Kokomo High School. He went on to serve in the United States Army from 2000 to 2003 as an engineer in the 2nd Infantry, attaining the rank of SPC. After his military service, he worked as a welder and machinist for Diamond Chain. Tony enjoyed fishing, cars, music, going to concerts and cherished spending time with his family.
Survivors include his father, Tony (Janet) Bass; mother, Joyce Mulkey; children, Brayden Bass and Brinliegh Whiteman; half-sisters, Jessie (Jacob) Stevens, Courtney (Manny) Esquivia, and Alicia Brannon; grandparents, Thomas & Linda Bass and John & Ellen Bowen; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty Houchens, J. Robert Jaqua, and Carrie Clark.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Tony’s memory to the HVAF to support homeless veterans. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
