Tony Curtis Bennett, 63, Kokomo passed away February 7, 2021. He was born in Marion Indiana on October 8, 1957 to Eldridge & Shirley Ann Bennett.
Tony is survived by his parents, children; Elmer Barber, Ashlee Barber and Cody Bennett, brother; Randy (Rose Marie) Bennett, grandchildren; Azalin Barber, Anthony Barber, Melvin Horne and Elmer Barber III, wife; Lanaia Bennett and niece; Rebecca Bennett.
Tony loved camping & fishing and was a great stepfather and friend.
The family is having a private service at a later date.