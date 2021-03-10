Tommie Franklin Johnson, 72, passed away at 7:58 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born July 12, 1948, in Miami, Florida, the son of the late Tommy Johnson and Ruby Trusty.
Tommie was a loving family man and devout Christian who made friends and inspired laughter everywhere he went. He spent his career in sales. He loved golfing and shooting pool with friends and family. While he resided primarily in central Florida and southeast Wisconsin he found himself reconnecting with friends and ultimately settled in Kokomo, Indiana in February of 2020.
Tommie is survived by his son, Justin (Elaine) Johnson; step-son, Jeremy Cohick; step-daughter, Julie (Charles) Huff; grandchildren, Corbin Johnson, Jaden Cohick, Jocelyn Cohick, Josiah Cohick and Gavin Huff; brother, Tommy Joe Johnson Jr.; and cousin, James Sullivan.
Tommie was preceded in death by his parents; and step-father, Levi Trusty.
An in-person memorial will not be held at this time. A virtual memorial will be announced and shared with family and friends once established. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
