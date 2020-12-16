Tom D. Wilson of Galveston, Indiana went home to be with the Lord the morning of Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 84 with Barbara, his wife of 61 years by his side.
Tom was born in Galveston on September 14, 1936 to Harley and Mary Lucille (Thompson) Wilson. A lifelong resident of Cass county, he grew up farming with his family and spent ten years in 4-H showing calves, pigs and crops. In high school Tom enjoyed playing basketball, softball and running track.
On a spring morning in 1953 while Tom and his brother Charles were cleaning manure out of the barn, their dad asked them what they wanted to do with their lives: They both said they wanted to farm and began taking agricultural courses at Purdue University. Eventually they would create Wilson Brothers Stock Farms.
In his early twenties, Tom was involved in Rural Youth, a social club for farm youths. It was through a Rural Youth bowling event where he first met Barbara. They continued to meet at other Rural Youth events and on May 25, 1957 he asked her out. After enlisting in the Army for six months of active duty and five and a half years as Army Reserve, Tom asked Barb to marry him on August 2, 1958. They married the following year.
Tom was, as his devoted wife describes him, "a quiet man of faith." Those who knew him would describe a man of the community who was always willing to lend a hand to help someone in need. Tom was a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau, the Galveston United Methodist Church where he enjoyed church mission trips, the ElTipWa Tractor Club and the Buttonwood Horseshoe Pitchers. He also served for several years on the Cass County 4-H Fair Board.
As well as volunteering to better his community Tom enjoyed antique tractors, farming and attending any family events. He is survived by his wife Barb and four children, Lori (Denny) Herd, Deb (Clint) Sparks, Diane (Steve) Brown, and Jeff Wilson (Dustin Hunter), his five grandchildren, Tara (Brock) Shidler, Alec Brown, Dana Brown, Mallory Sparks and Dustin Sparks, his two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Jack Shidler, his siblings, Max (Pam) Wilson, Carol (Gene) Swank, Linda Rouch and Mary Lou (Hal) White. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Charles and Linda Wilson, brother David Wilson and brother-in-law David Rouch.
Services times are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cass County 4-H Fair Association and the Galveston United Methodist Church.