Todd Alan Richard, 54, of Kokomo passed away at 9:45 AM Thursday February 13, 2020 at his residence. Born August 1, 1965 in Washington, IN. He was the son of Carroll Richard and Patricia (Martin) Richard. He was employed with the Iron Workers Union Local #22. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards.
Survivors include his parents Carroll and Patricia Richard of Kokomo; brother Rodney (Sherry) Richard of Peru; Robin (Brandi) Richard, Kyle (Dawn) Richard, all of Kokomo; also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son, Jacob Alan Richard; and brother, William "Bill" Richard.
Memorial services will be on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 3:00 P.M., with visitation from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service on Wednesday, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Tim Russell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in memory of Todd to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, envelopes will be provided at the mortuary. You may read Todd's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can sign the guest book or share a personal message to the family.