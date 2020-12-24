Todd A. Daugherty, 46, Kokomo, passed away at 8:23 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born October 20, 1974 in Muncie, IN to Rick and Linda (Porter) Daugherty. On April 15, 2005, he married the Michelle Wilson and she survives.
Todd was a 1994 graduate of Springfield Coral High School. He will be remembered as a Loving husband and father who cherished time spent with family.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Michelle Daugherty; children, Jordan Daugherty and Felicia Lowery; sisters, Kristie (Bret) Routson, and Kelly Redman, as well several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will take place at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dr. Oscar Ramos officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
